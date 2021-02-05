Four teams and only two may be in the grand final on April 17 at La Cartuja. The Copa del Rey faces its final stretch with two high-flying semifinals: Seville – Barcelona and Athletic-Levante. The sudden death of a single-game tie is over. It is time to play first leg (February 10) and back (March 3). Aritz Aduriz exercised an innocent hand in the draw to end up deciding two semifinals that will have a final flavor. In addition, the pass will have another incentive, the two finalists will get a ticket to play the next Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona is presented as the main candidate for the title. Not only for being the ‘King of the Cup’ by leading the tournament’s record, but also for how he has managed to reach the semifinals. Koeman’s men managed to see the light when the tie against Granada seemed blacker than coal. Barcelona managed in 87 ‘and 91’, with goals from Griezmann and Alba, to force an extension against a Granada that was already in the semifinals. The Catalans showed tenacity to achieve that 3-5 final. An attitude that supports your candidacy for the titleAlthough they should not be neglected, this competition only holds surprises. But to achieve the pass he will have to face a high-caliber opponent such as Sevilla. The Copa del Rey may be the icing on the cake to the project that the Lopetegui-Monchi duo is forming at Sevilla. The people of Seville are looking to sneak into their tenth final to bring to their windows the sixth Cup, the last one won in 2010.

In the other semifinal he will face another of the favorites for the titles and one of the revelation teams to reach the semifinals. Athletic and Levante will meet first in San Mamés and later in the Ciutat del Valencia. Athletic, for its part, wants to recover the thunder it had in this competition last century. The ‘Kings of the Cup’ were the lions and not Barcelona, ​​which with its sprint of titles achieved since the 90s has managed to surpass them in the record. The azulgrana have 30 wound and the rojiblancos 23. The two most successful teams in this competition. Athletic will seek its second consecutive final, since it is classified to play the last edition, which will take place on April 3 against Real Sociedad. They come with morale through the roof, and not for eliminating Alcoyano in the round of 16 and Betis on penalties in the quarterfinals, but because The title of Super Champion of Spain is still fresh, achieved less than a month ago after defeating Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Levante seeks to make history to conquer what would be its first Copa del Rey. And remove the thorn they have dragged since 1937, when they achieved the Free Spain Cup in the middle of the Civil War., which was played with teams from the Mediterranean coast area. This title, as it is not organized by the RFEF, is not recognized by the granota team. Levante appear in the semifinals after a suffered pass against Villarreal, which they achieved at the end of extra time with a goal from Roger Martí. But those of Paco López come with high sights. They could last weekend with Real Madrid in the league and they are a tough nut to crack.

Semi-final pairings

Seville – Barcelona

Athletic-Raise

2020-21 Copa del Rey qualifying dates

Semifinals: the first leg is played on February 10 and the return, on March 3, 2021

Final: April 17, 2021.

* The postponed final of the last edition of the Copa del Rey will be played on April 3 at La Cartuja. Real Sociedad and Athletic, the two finalists, will fight to win the trophy.