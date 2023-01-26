Abu Dhabi Police warned of the danger of heaters, especially those that depend on igniting coal and firewood, which are in high demand for heating during the current period of low temperatures, pointing out that they previously caused several cases of suffocation.

Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Abdullah Al Saadi, from Abu Dhabi Police, said that the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police recently launched the fifth edition of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and strategic partners, with the aim of educating members of the public about adherence to safety measures in the winter season and applicable laws. Among its axes is raising awareness of the danger of misuse of heaters inside homes.

Al-Saadi warned against neglecting the prevention requirements when using heaters during the winter season, as cases of suffocation were recorded in previous years, due to the ignition of coal and firewood for heating inside the house without observing safety measures, standards and instructions.

He called on the public to adhere to four measures to avoid suffocation incidents and the outbreak of fires when heating with wood and coal inside the house and rooms, including lighting it outside the rooms or providing extractors to drain smoke, providing proper ventilation inside the house, not sleeping next to the heaters, and not leaving them burning when they are finished.

In addition, Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its awareness campaign, emphasized the need to pay attention when using a wood-burning fireplace, especially during the night, and not to sleep next to it in order to avoid the risks of suffocation or the outbreak of fire. And not to leave it on fire when it is finished, and to extinguish it outside the house. And she appealed to the public to adhere to public safety instructions and instructions while using heating devices to avoid any accidents that may result from their misuse, and to avoid some wrong behaviors and behaviors in the use of heating devices, which may cause accidents such as house fires or suffocation, and to ensure the safety and endurance of the wires connecting between The heater and the electric source, and avoid placing its wires under the carpet, and not allowing children to play near or around the fireplace to avoid touching it or exposure to its heat and falling on flammable materials, and not using it for heating, drying, or lighting incense. She warned that the heater should be turned off when leaving the place or when sleeping, and not to place it near water or a damp area. The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority warned of the danger of inhaling carbon dioxide, describing it as a silent killer, explaining that it is a colorless, tasteless and odorless gas that is emitted as a result of combustion.

And she warned of the need to provide adequate ventilation in the place, and not to use the method of heating with firewood or coal in closed places, warning against the wrong use of heating equipment and lighting firewood and coal in homes with closed windows, and not to light firewood except in open areas and away from flammable materials. And she appealed to the public to adhere to public safety instructions and instructions while using heating devices to avoid any accidents that may result from their misuse, and to avoid some wrong behavior and behavior in the use of heating devices, which may cause accidents such as house fires or suffocation.

10 tips

The General Command of Civil Defense has identified 10 necessary guidelines to avoid the outbreak of heater fires:

■ Place the heater in a safe place, on a flat surface, away from curtains, furniture and mattresses.

■ Avoid using gas heaters indoors or using them near gas cylinders.

■ Do not place any parts or materials on top of the heating devices.

■ Ensure that the heater is turned off when leaving the room or the house.

■ Ensure that smoke detectors are working properly in the room.

■ Do not use heaters in sandy or wet places, such as toilets.

■ Keep heaters out of the reach of children and pets.

■ Avoid placing heaters in children’s rooms without direct supervision.

■ Place the heater at a distance of one meter or more away from furniture and mattresses.

■ Do not place the heater on without adult supervision.