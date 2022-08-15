Coahuila.- Given the increase in flooding in the Pinabete minewhere 10 miners are trapped, the authorities of Civil Protection will implement a new plan that includes injecting cement to create a barrier that prevents water from entering.

Twelve days after the workers were trapped, in the morning, the director of Civil Protection, Laura Velázquez, reported that due to the sudden entry of water early Sunday morning, specialized engineers recommended continuing with the permanent pumping in the wells.

In addition, identify areas with cavities at a depth of 65 meters, using surveys.

Another measure is to drill 20 holes to a depth of 60 meters in the mine gallery.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the rescue plan will be reinforced and a barrier will be built between the mine from which the water is being filtered and the mine in which the 10 workers are.

“I have given instructions to reinforce the entire rescue plan, around 290 liters per second are being pumped, we are going to increase pumping and the mining engineers are making a proposal to build a kind of barrier from one mine to the other and stop the water. But we are going to intensify the work,” said the President.