Esmeralda Sanchez

Saltillo Coahuila. / 20.09.2021 20:04:49

The Attorney General of Coahuila warned of a phone extortion practice that is being applied in the state; in which people who claim to be part of the FedEx parcel company, communicate stating that a package has arrived to the victim in Mexico City, and to receive it, they ask you to pay 2,500 dollars start, and a later one of 47 thousand pesos.

The number from which the extortion is carried out is +1 (936) 312-8572, from which the alleged company workers send WhatsApp messages, saying that they are a relative or friend who will soon visit the city and that they need to send a package with laptops, cell phones and tablets to collect it upon arrival.

The WhatsApp also has the photograph of a relative or friend, which, warns the State Attorney General’s Office, “possibly obtained from social media accounts”; once the potential victim is hooked, the alleged thieves They ask for the address to send the supposed parcel to your home while you arrive in the city “Your relative or friend.”

Subsequently, From another telephone number that has been located is from Mexico City, 55 1731 3532, they communicate with the person saying that they are from FedEx and that the parcel needs a payment of 2,500 dollars so they can receive the shipment.

Then the criminals send a list with all the articles that the packages supposedly contain: just like they send an image of a supposed SAT document (Tax administration system) requesting a payment of 47 thousand 570 pesos, which are false.

The Prosecutor’s Office recommended that people receive this and other dubious calls, not make any deposit if requested, as it is very likely that it is fraud or extortion: “avoid being a victim of extortion”, Emphasizes the dependency.

