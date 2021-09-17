Christian sanchez

At Magical Town of Arteaga, the Governor of Coahuila Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, carried out the delivery of the Field of Baseball ‘Thomas Valadez‘, with the aim of offering the girls and boys who make up the various leagues, to develop sports activities.

This project represented a cost of 8.6 million pesos and it was built in the Autopista neighborhood.

“Investing in sports infrastructure works guarantees healthy growth for youth,” he said. Miguel Ángel Algara Acosta, Secretary of Infrastructure in the state.

In addition, children belonging to the teams’Dorados de Arteaga‘ and ‘Caste Wolves‘received sports equipment in this installment.

On this issue, the governor pointed out that it has been a challenge to make a child understand why they could not go to a place to play, however, he said that little by little in the entity they have managed to recover spaces.

He stressed that despite the pandemic, the works were not stopped in municipalities such as Arteaga, one of the seven Magic Towns, where sports projects also continued.

“Our girls and our boys are what we have to take care of the most, one day they will take care of us and as a society we must create a positive environment for them where they can live well, offer them spaces for sports practices is an example of this.”

