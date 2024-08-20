Austin, United States.– The governors of Texas and Coahuila, Gregg Abbott and Manolo Jiménez Salinas, held a meeting this Monday at the home of the Texan leader to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation.

The meeting, attended by officials from both state cabinets, took place within the framework of the 200th anniversary of the birth of the State of Coahuila-Texas on August 15.

The Government of Coahuila reported that Manolo Jiménez Salinas is the first Mexican governor to be received by Abbott, with whom he signed an agreement for mutual benefit. “We signed an agreement with the Government of Texas to strengthen our cultural, economic, tourism, security and migration relations,” said Manolo Jiménez Salinas.

The Texan governor expressed to the Coahuila delegation the desire for joint growth of both states.

“Today, we are here not only to celebrate this centuries-long shared history, but also to look to the future,” Abbott said. “By signing a new Declaration of Mutual Cooperation with Coahuila, we will ensure that both states are prepared for the economies of tomorrow. With the agreement we signed here today, Texas and Coahuila can trace a history of success and opportunity that began 200 years ago for generations to come.” The meeting was held at Governor Abbott’s home, where along with food, they shared samples of regional cuisine and Coahuila wines. Jiménez Salinas was accompanied by his wife, Paola Rodríguez, and Abbott by his wife, Cecilia Abbott. On the Texas side were the Secretary of State of Texas, Jane Nelson, and other state leaders. On the Coahuila side were the President of Congress, Luz Elena Morales; the rector of the UAdeC, Octavio Pimentel; six secretaries and undersecretaries of the state cabinet, including the Secretary of Public Security, Federico Fernández, as well as businessmen from Coahuila and the mayors of Saltillo, Torreón, Acuña and Piedras Negras.