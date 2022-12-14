The worst foreign policy is domestic policy. Or how was it? Florestan.

For more than a year, every Thursday, President López Obrador gave reflector to the Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejia, whom he presented in the morning with an aspirational section, Zero Impunityfrom where he began to build his candidacy for the government of Coahuila giving, in addition, the impression that it was his bet.

Thus, determined, he began to distance himself from his State responsibility, lto the most serious concern of the federal government, security, and to use his position for a long and onerous pre-campaign for which, he even went so far as to request leave from office, abandoning his job, to go to his state for two weeks, to support, he said, the popular consultation process for the revocation of the presidential mandate, when he went to promote himself, without his boss saying anything, so the version that it was his letter was reinforced.

Mejía came and went, but without leaving office. His was the candidacy of Coahuilanot security, a gap that widened until he gave priority to his pre-campaign, with all the money he spent and without knowing its origin.

Thus, on Monday, Mario Delgado announced the results of the survey Brunette and, against everything, the senator Armando Guadiana He was the winner, sending him to a distant third place, which he did not know, he said he had other data, until yesterday morning, Lopez Obrador fixed positions: Whoever agrees to participate has to accept the results, he said.

And he already left the message.

Let’s see if Mejía appears tomorrow at his palace.

Or see where it goes.

Because he wants to be governor, not undersecretary.

remnants

1. NONES.- finally the Plan B of the electoral reform of the president, did not overcome the filth of the deputies of the ruling party, who without reading, according to Ricardo Monreal, approved 500 legal rulesof which a third were unconstitutionalwhat must be a world record in a democracyminute that, modified in six of 21 packages violating the Constitutionwill be approved today by its majority in the Senate and returned to Saint Lazarus;

2. DEADLINES.- But their time is up. Tonight the Senate will close this regular period and will be the Permanent Commission the one that quotes a extraordinary for the topic. The challenge is that to call it, the qualified majority of that Commission is necessary, and to see if they build it. If not, by February; Y

3. KARMA.- Hugo Lopez-Gatell he wallows again with vaccines, after having approved, on instructions from his boss, the purchase of the Cuban ones for Covidnot approved of the World Health Organization. in those of influenzanow asked that healthy young people do not get vaccinated to leave them to the vulnerable adults, confirmation of insufficiency of vaccines. Like in Denmark.

P.S.- Now will come tributes that haggled him in life.

See you tomorrow, but in private.