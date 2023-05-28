The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has “committed to having the Water Commission prioritize” the files for authorization to open wells in the Campo de Cartagena to carry out a brine reduction project in the Quaternary aquifer, which connects with the Mar Menor, and other bodies of water. It is a “pilot” research plan promoted by COAG to “mitigate” the affectation of “brines in groundwater, especially in those areas of the Campo de Cartagena affected by nitrates,” sources from the basin agency explained yesterday.

They did so in connection with a recent meeting between representatives of the Confederation, which belongs to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, and the Confederation of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations (COAG) union. The president of the CHS, Mario Urrea; the Water Commissioner, Francisco Javier García, and the head of the Planning Office, Jesús García; and, for COAG, its president, José Miguel Marín, and Vicente Carrión, Francisco Gil and Pedro Gomariz.

According to the Confederation, at the meeting the COAG representatives wanted to “address the need to establish User Boards in various aquifers, and especially that of Campo de Cartagena.” And Urrea commented on the administrative situation in which this matter is found. He recalled that the first step has already been taken: releasing the censuses of affected rights holders to public information.

CHS: «Prudence» in irrigation



Likewise, he reported on the situation of the basin in view of the drought situation (relieved by the latest rains). And “he advised COAG farmers, and the entire sector in general, maximum prudence in water consumption, that” it must begin with planning plantations according to available resources.