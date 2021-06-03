The agrarian organization Coag denounces that the King of Morocco is building “illegally the tomato megalopolis” in the town of Dakhla “at the expense of the Sahrawis and the farmers of the Spanish southeast.” This fact is evident in the investigation presented yesterday by Coag and the NGO Mundubat.

In that report, under the title ‘Human Rights and transnational companies in Western Sahara: the case of the tomato’, it is detailed how five large business groups, some of which are owned by Mohamed VI and the Moroccan Minister of Agriculture himself, exploit fertile land. from the occupied territories of Western Sahara to create one of the largest tomato production centers in the world.

“Multiple irregularities”



The study, according to sources from the agrarian organization, also includes the “multiple irregularities of the agricultural macroproject that the Moroccan oligarchy is raising around Dakhla.” Coag highlights the alleged violation of fundamental rights of the Saharawi people and labor discrimination towards this population, the usurpation of their local natural resources, such as land and water, and fraud against European consumers in terms of labeling.

“Agriculture cannot continue to be a bargaining chip,” underlines the organization’s head of fruit and vegetables.



“The free trade agreement signed with the EU, the deficient border controls and the laziness of the Spanish and European administrations have contributed to this. A country capable of using its children as a throwing weapon to settle its international conflicts is not a reliable partner and the EU should review all trade agreements with it, ”said Andrés Góngora, head of fruit and vegetables at COAG during the presentation. Agriculture cannot continue to be a bargaining chip. It is unacceptable”.

At this point, Góngora gave as an example what happened after ‘Brexit’. “After the United Kingdom left the EU, the annual Moroccan tomato quota should have been reduced in line with the quantities reaching the British market,” he stressed. The quota, however, has remained the same. “A new concession to the Moroccan oligarchy in exchange for our survival.”

Horti Spain regrets “the lack of forceful defense” of the sector before the EU



In the Region, tomato cultivation is mainly concentrated in the area of ​​Mazarrón and Águilas, and finds an arduous competitor in Morocco. Vegetable imports into the EU from this country have grown substantially in recent years, according to Coag. Since the beginning of this century, the imported volume has increased by about 150%.

“Deep disappointment



The Spanish Interprofessional Organization of Fruits and Vegetables (Horti Spain) also criticized yesterday the “lack of forceful defense” of the sector before the EU against Moroccan imports, which “significantly harm Spanish production and marketing.”

Hortifruta expressed its “deep disappointment” after the meeting with the ministry led by Luis Planas to analyze the last two campaigns and the current situation in the sector. He demanded that “the necessary measures” be adopted so that “with the tomato what has already happened with the green bean” does not happen.

Morocco, he warned, “has displaced the Spanish fruit and vegetable sector from European markets, which has led to the presence of Spanish green beans being practically testimonial.” In this sense, it demanded that the Association Agreement be applied “rigorously” so that the serious situation of Spanish producers and marketers does not go further.