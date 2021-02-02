The Coordinator of Organizations of Farmers and Ranchers (COAG) warns of the risk of a uncontrolled expansion of the almond wasp, capable of reducing almond harvests by up to 90%, if a coordinated and energetic action by the farmers and the regional administration is not articulated during these days.

This invasive insect was seen on the peninsula for the first time in 2010. In 2017, the first almond tree failures occurred in our Region -in the northwest and the highlands- without the farmers understanding, at first, or nature of the plague, hitherto unknown, nor the serious consequences it would have for its fruits. The almond wasp (‘Eurytoma amygdali Enderlein’) is a hymenopteran belonging to the family ‘Eurytomidae’ and is considered to be one of the most dangerous pests for almond trees, especially in Eastern and Southeastern European countries, as well as in the Middle East, areas where it has historically been endemic.

The intense work of the farmers, in coordination with the Plant Health service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water, is avoiding, year after year, to contain its impacts and that the plague does not advance to the interior of the Region; But it is necessary that both the Community and the agricultural organizations act with the greatest diligence to prevent the plague from spreading this season, since fruits affected by larvae can be viewed and cleaned by hand in their early stages, taking advantage of the fact that the trees still have no leaves; This work is carried out without the need for phytosanitary support, at a rate of about 90 minutes per hectare. Otherwise, it would be necessary to resort to other containment treatments, which require at least three passes, with the cost of phytosanitary products and their application. Also considering the aggravating circumstance that this treatment is not possible when it comes to organic almond trees, which account for some 30,000 hectares of Murcian almond trees, 40% of the surface.

Pedro García, one of those responsible for Agriculture at the COAG organization, insisted on this urgent appeal: “We ask all farmers to raise awareness for the benefit of all. A producer who does not clean the affected fruits on his farm would be harming the rest, keeping the pest in its area and favoring its spread to an entire plain “, and recommends that” in communication with the authorities of the area, any almond tree that is found abandoned on margins and plots be uprooted so as not to maintain foci on unworked land ».

COAG underlines the importance of the health programs coordinated by the Ministry, in collaboration with the Autonomous Communities and agrarian Organizations, through the Health Defense Groups. García warns: «We cannot leave farmers alone in the face of pest risks, because they are the first and most direct victims, but also seriously affect the fauna and flora of our local ecosystems».

The wasp carries out its egg laying in the freshly curdled almond in spring, and remains inside it all year round, feeding on the seed. The following spring, once its biological cycle is complete, it burrows a hole in the shell and goes outside, laying its eggs in the new fruits. Until now, the affected farmers carry out their preventive treatments during the winter, removing the affected almonds that have remained on the trees. Therefore, it is necessary not to delay the actions, since the temperatures will soon soften.

COAG is going to transfer to the central Administration that, beyond the need for the actions of each autonomous community to be coordinated, in order to try to relocate this invasive insect from our geography, the port and airport authorities must extreme surveillance and control measures to prevent the arrival of insects from other latitudes in transportation of goods and people, so as not to have to suffer consequences, sometimes very serious, on agricultural production, the hut, the environment or people.