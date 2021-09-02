COAG-IR Murcia met this Thursday – along with the rest of the agricultural organizations of the Region – with the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, to address the

situation of the Mar Menor and the role that the agricultural sector should play in

collaborate in the improvement of this natural ecosystem. On behalf of COAG-IR were: Pedro Gomariz, responsible for water of this organization, and Vicente Carrión, President of COAG-IR Cartagena.

COAG-IR Murcia considers that, “if agriculture was part of the problem in the past, now it can be a great solution”, and proposed to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition “three great measures” to help recover and maintain it in good condition. the Mar Menor. The Secretary of State, Hugo Morán, has recognized the “essential role to be developed by the agricultural sector in the area”, and considered “very interesting” the three proposals of COAG-IR Murcia for

advance the recovery of the area, underlining that, «indeed, the problem is located, fundamentally, in the

polluted water that houses the aquifer». Therefore, after this meeting, he requested that a “close and sustained collaboration” be maintained over time with the Murcian agricultural sector to monitor progress and program actions.

In the first place, this organization recalls that the practices that are now used in the Campo de Cartagena “do not have a significant impact, since they work with precision techniques that adjust the nutrients to the strict needs of the crops.” In this sense, the Secretary of State for Energy was asked to order the Segura Hydrographic Confederation to make public -through its website- the legal irrigation perimeters, which are now important in the denitrification process, and “that

everything that has no concession is dismantled, so that Murcian society can know which plots comply with the law “.

Secondly, COAG-IR Murcia told Hugo Morán that for the farmers in the area «it is

essential to clean the aquifer of nitrates and other elements that may have reached, for example, from past mining activity, because it is not enough to not make new contributions of nutrients – nitrates, from agriculture, and phosphates, from urban wastewater – so that the past does not become present again ». Hugo Morán announced that actions will be carried out on four boulevards to avoid contributions from mining and, on the other hand, on the rest of the boulevards that face the Mar Menor, to avoid flooding in the basin and dragging into the sea.

Likewise, the other nutrients that reach the Mar Menor, the phosphates, “which come from wastewater, well treated or not,” should also be the object of action, in the opinion of the organization’s leaders; The Secretary of State announced that he is collaborating with the town councils of the area to

improve sanitation and wastewater treatment, keys in this process.

COAG-IR Murcia proposed that, through the Zero Dumping Plan -updated or not updated-, the necessary works be started to “extract the water from the aquifer to treat it and undertake the necessary actions to avoid the discharge of nutrients.” «Precisely, the crops of Campo de Cartagena can carry out a

natural treatment of both waters with high loads of nitrates and phosphates: using these waters for irrigation, in combination with bionutrients that facilitate this action to the plants, would allow that in the future the contributions of nitrates from the aquifer and phosphate nutrients from the wastewater would not be repeated, since the plants would assume them without leaving residues », They indicated in a statement.

At the meeting, the Ministry was told that the “key” in the period of allegations of the new Segura Basin Plan will be the ”

correct regulation of desalination and private denitrification of water from legal wells as a measure to help clean the polluted waters of the aquifer ”.

Third, Hugo Morán was asked to develop infrastructures for

capture rainwater in collaboration with farmers and prevent them from going to the Mar Menor with the dragging of soil and water from urban wastewater treatment plants, “which are left at the mercy of runoff caused by rainfall.” «

Episodes especially damaging to the Mar Menor when DANAS occur, unfortunately recurrent in recent years. These waters can also be filtered through plants », they explained.

Morán, for his part, urged the Murcian agricultural sector to “maintain the degree of involvement and responsibility that it carries out” and, in this sense, highlighted works such as the one carried out by COAG and the Federation of Cooperatives, together with the Polytechnic University of Cartagena , -Aguainnova Project-, whose general objective is to implement in Campo de Cartagena a

quality water production system from brackish water from boreholes, which allows increasing the effectiveness in the elimination of nitrates and brines, thus achieving “greater efficiency in the management and use of water in agriculture” a. A project that also contributes “great advances in relation to the use of wooden bioreactors for denitrification of brines in Campo de Cartagena”.

COAG-IR Murcia recalls that it «represents and defends a

sustainable and social agriculture model, aligned with the 2030 Agenda, and linked to the territory and family; a model isolated from the extractive agribusiness of capital from investment funds that have settled in the area and that have put significant additional pressure on soils. It goes without saying that this organization does not defend or support any agronomic practice that is not in accordance with the law.