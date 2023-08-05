Body includes data relating to transactions in all accounts in which the ex-president’s aide was a legal representative, even those in which he was not the holder

On Wednesday (2.Aug.2023), the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) sent technical explanations to the CPMI (Joint Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry) of the acts of January 8. The collegiate had questioned the sending of financial data from the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) without the commission directly requesting information about the former head of the Executive.

According to Coaf’s rules, financial intelligence reports, the so-called RIFs, include information on a specific person related to the accounts they operate, either as a holder or as a legal representative.

In the case of the CPMI, the collegiate approved the RIF request on Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant. The former president’s data would have been included in the report because the information referred to all account transactions in which Mauro Cid was a legal representative, even those he was not the holder of, during the requested period.

Members of the opposition and allies of Bolsonaro questioned the sending of data about the former president. On Thursday (3.Aug), the president of the CPI, Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), read Coaf’s response on the subject sent to the collegiate. Here’s the full of the letter (2 MB).

for the senator great malta (PL-ES), one of the vice presidents of the commission and a Bolsonaro ally, data related to Bolsonaro was included “Sneaky and furtive”.

“The facts are serious, demonstrating that there are illicit acts in the forwarding of Coaf documentation, with possible knowledge of members of this CPMI, improperly exposing reserved data and distorting the work of this commission”, said Malta on Tuesday (1st.Aug).

The documents are confidential, but their contents were published by the newspapers. Folha de S.Paulo It is The State of S. Paulo.

Data obtained for the Sheet from from a Coaf report revealed that the former president received R$ 17.2 million in the first 6 months of 2023 in Pix transactions.

“We created the Pix in our government. Many thanks to everyone who collaborated with me on Pix a few weeks ago. […] Almost 1 million people collaborated, with an average of R$ 20”, said Bolsonaro about the data, during an event of the PL Women in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, last Saturday (29.jul).

WHAT THE COAF OFFICE SAYS

According to Coaf, when an authority asks for a person’s financial data, the council sends the documents it received from financial institutions, considering:

the bank accounts in which the person is the holder or attorney/legal representative;

data referring to the period requested in whole or in part.

In the case of data on accounts for which the target person is a proxy, in this case, Cid, Coaf states that inclusion is carried out because “this has as much power to operationalize the financial movement as the represented account holder“.

The period, which was the target of criticism from congressmen for including the months of June and July, was justified by Coaf due to the impossibility of changing the document. According to the council, if the financial institution sends a report with data from January to July, Coaf cannot edit the document to remove part of the data and send only movements from January to May, for example.

“[…] Coaf shares communications whose analysis period that has been defined by the communicating institution coincides with totally or partially with a period focused on by the authority, even by the technical-operational imperative of information integrity and security in the sense that the original content of received communications is not tampered with”says the letter sent by Coaf to the CPMI.

In the application approved by congressmen at the CPI, authored by senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO), the requested period for Cid data was from November 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. Read the full of the order (149 KB).

President of the collegiate, Arthur Maia denied on Thursday (3.Aug) that he will follow up on questions on the subject on behalf of the CPMI: “I want to say that we are not going to carry on a debate about this. Anyone who has any opposition, or has a contrary position, which legally covers Coaf for what is doneO”.