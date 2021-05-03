Coaching There’s never a rush out of the coaches ’booth

Teamwork and mutual trust between coaches are the cornerstones of successful coaching. The coaches of the Kuopio Ball Club, Joensuu Maila and wrestling team explained the importance of cooperation in modern coaching.

Authoritarian coaching and driving with fear are a thing of the past at the top of the sport. The key to success is collaboration, and several sports coaches go to lectures to communities and companies on coal blowing and teamwork.

Sure, a head coach can be the face of a team or group, but success is most often driven by the contribution of many people.

Returned from Norway to domestic football Simo Valakari emphasizes that coaches ’mutual connection and trust is essential among coaches, but also in relation to players.

“Our team the other coaches immediately figure out what to keep coming from me. Quick agreement and the subsequent teamwork play a key role in our daily lives, says Valakari, the head coach of the Kuopio Palloseura men’s league team.

“That’s about it,” also assures a member of KuPS’s coaching team Pasi Tuutti.

Valakari believes in team thinking in results.

“Coaching requires team thinking, and there is no hierarchical coaching model today,” Valakari recalls.

Tuutti says the whole coaching team is relentlessly thinking about the best of the players.

“Football is a game for players. We coaches always do what we can in front of our players, ”Tuutti emphasizes.

Valakari says that coaches are constantly faced with new situations. For example, when a player is seriously injured, they are immediately faced with new challenges. No coach can pedal in place.

“It is true that we all like it when no one day is the same as another,” says Valakari.

However, the life of a responsible coach can be windy.

“While coaching in Norway, I was patted on the back wonderfully when it went well. At other times, a message suddenly came to light that a Finn could still act as a football coach, ”Valakari describes.

Joensuu Maila’s game manager Mikko Korhonen in the men’s Superpesis match Joensuu Maila – Imatra Pallo-Veikot in Joensuu on July 2, 2020.­

Joensuu Coach and game manager of the racquet men’s Superpesis team Mikko Korhonen says he trusts his players and also encourages them to make their own solutions.

“I’ve told my players that everyone needs to believe in their own intuitions. The player is allowed to make surprising decisions independently if he / she strongly experiences this. Then afterwards, it’s time to think about how things went, ”Korhonen says.

Korhonen says that the diversity of people has only become clear to him over the years.

“It’s been a big doctrine and insight for me that people are really different from each other. The skill and challenge is to combine a creative and functional entity from different players, ”Korhonen meditates.

Although Korhonen, who also worked as a physics coach on the hockey team, says that his life has been built around coaching for a long time, he reminds that defeat does not deprive him of his identity.

“We always strive for victory, but no single win or loss should be left on too much. We must always look forward to things in the long run. I also repeatedly remind myself that coaching is an everyday pleasure in itself, ”says Korhonen.

Korhonen says that at Rapa, the coaches talk to each other about coaching issues, games and players for a long time.

“We have a coaching booth that no one is ever in a hurry to leave.”

Korhonen has shared his findings with various communities and companies:

“I am one of those coaches who give lectures on the role of the individual and teamwork in different communities and companies,” Korhonen says.

Press head coach Marko Yli-Hannuksela and second coach Juha Lappalainen have known each other since the 1980s. In the early 1990s and 2000s, they were on the national team at the same time.

“Familiarity makes training planning and competition matters immensely easier. We already know in half a word what the other is going to say. We can even read each other without words, ”says Yli-Hannuksela.

The connection between Yli-Hannuksela and Lappalainen is completely true.

“It’s about everything. When we are aware of each other’s thoughts and things, it saves time and energy and makes the whole easier, ”Yli-Hannuksela assures.

By nature matters. Second coach Lappalainen is adaptable but not soft. He is perfectly able to get involved in Yli-Hannuksela’s plans. Lappalainen is also able to solve even difficult wrestling issues.

“There are a lot of variables in wrestling. There is a need to react quickly. There is no need to talk to either coach, ”Yli-Hannuksela reminds.

Trust is essential, Lappalainen says about his coaching friend and himself.

“Marko and I have one hundred percent credit for what each other does. Our cooperation has always been great, ”Lappalainen emphasizes.