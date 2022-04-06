Five to ten percent of children have a serious behavioral disorder that predicts difficulties in adulthood.
Whatever was behind the disorder, it can be addressed by helping the child’s entire family.
As parents learn parenting skills, the child’s behavior suddenly changes in a positive direction, says André Sourander, a professor of child psychiatry.
“The first skill to learn is to notice the good in the child,” says André Sourander, a professor of child psychiatry.
