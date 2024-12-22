Merlin Polzin provides some arguments that could lead you to entrust him with a coaching job. He has maintained a carefree view of the game, his expertise is valued throughout the industry, and in any case it has long been disproved that a good football coach must have once been an outstanding kicker himself. In addition, Polzin has had a pro trainer’s license for two weeks and is a well-mannered young man. However, it wasn’t just these qualities that helped him get promoted from interim coach to head coach, which was announced on Sunday. After all, it is a coaching job at the second division club Hamburger SV. And because that’s the case, the decision-making process was once again so complex that it couldn’t be HSViger and might even overwhelm experienced readers of Kafka novels: firstly, Polzin was simply there – and secondly, those responsible came to the Hamburger Sports director Stefan Kuntz simply can’t get out of this complicated number.