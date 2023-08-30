In modern football it is very normal for clubs around the world to change coaches due to the lack of positive results after a handful of games, without betting on long-term projects to be able to give the group manager time to work.
That is why it is necessary to value especially those coaches who have managed (and continue to) manage their respective teams, convince the leaders and stay in office for a long time, especially in the important clubs in Europe. We review those cases.
Stefano Pioli was presented on October 9, 2019 as the coach of AC Milan, a seven-time Champions League champion. He has a contract until 06/30/2025.
In June 2017, Sérgio Conceição was presented as the new coach of FC Porto, a club where he had already worked as a professional footballer. The two-time champions of the Champions League bet on the project.
Since July 2016, the Spaniard has led Manchester City, with which he has won a total of 15 titles: 5 Premier League, 4 League Cups, 2 Community Shield, 2 FA Cup, 1 Champions League and 1 European Super Cup. He made history with the club citizen by winning the first Champions League in its history against Inter Milan, as well as its first European Super Cup, against Seville.
Jürgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers and since then the life of the institution has changed completely with a Champions League title in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, as well as the Club World Cup, Super Cup of Europe and League Cup.
Diego Simeone is an institution at Atlético de Madrid in Spain: on December 22, 2011, he put on the coach’s suit when the “Colchonero” was just six points from relegation, but he knew how to reverse the situation and even became champion in the eyes of the powerful Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
