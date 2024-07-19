If here in Mexican first division soccer it generated some surprise to us, finding out that in the previous season Robert Dante Siboldi, former coach of the Tigerswho had the highest salary, which ranges around 90 million pesos annually, will be shocked when he finds out how much the 5 best paid coaches in the world earn.

The truth is, Siboldi is very small for them in terms of salary to the technicians that I will mention below:

The list is headed by the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo. famous “doll”, The manager of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad team receives an annual salary of 30 million euros, which if we convert it to our pesos, we are talking about 600 melons.

Second place is occupied by the Spaniard Pep Guardiola, well known by the Culiacan fans and who, as manager of Manchester City in the English Premier League, puts 24 million euros a year into his fat bank account.

Englishman Steven Garrett hit the jackpot by leaving Aston Villa to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettilaq for a fee of €12m.

In fourth place, appears Diego “Cholo” Simeone of Atletico Madrid from Spain with 12 million, even more than Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid who receives 11.

And on the fifth step and with the same amount as SimeoneThomas Tuchel is located who directs the Bayern Munich from Germany.

HOMEMADE FUT. This Saturday, on the soccer fields of the Sagarpa sports unit, an attractive soccer card will be held, which will surely attract a good number of fans.

In the Ultra Plus division, San Nikos-Pumas will go for the second championship, facing Club Verdes at 4:30 p.m. on court 5.

Jorge Stamos’ godchildren are slight favourites to clinch their second crown and also have a score to settle with the Greens, who defeated them in the third-finals phase in a penalty shootout.

We will see then, if Saint Nikos is a two-time champion or if René Aguilar’s Greens confirm their dark horse label.

The semi-finalists will be determined by the Gold and Diamond tournaments.

In the 50-year-old category, it can be anticipated that Combinado and Trillizas-Costa Rica will have mere formality games against UTB and Alianza Eléctrica, since both won the first leg with the same score of 5-1.

Stasac, which is losing 1-3 against DLV-Vara Construcciones, will look to turn the tables in the duel that will be played at 3:00 p.m. on field five.

And in the most even clash, Proseco Construcciones and Taller Quen, who are tied 1-1, define their path on the field of SNTE 27 from 4:00 p.m.

In the 54-year-old circuit, the leader Deportivo Amigos del Venado will go out to give the final blow to UAS, which is down 4-0 on the scoreboard. They will clash at 4:30 p.m. on field three. In the preliminary round at 3:00 p.m. Cazanova Importaciones and RG Refrigeración will face each other, who are tied 0-0.

The team will try to maintain its one-goal advantage over Movimiento Ciudadano in its match at 3:00 p.m. on field one.

And Nicolas Boys, who also won 1-0, will look to finish off the Integradora Real Amigos at 3:00 p.m. on field four.

GREAT AFTERNOON. It was the one that took place last Wednesday on court three of Sagarpa and that the fine midfielder Hugo Celis will remember for a long time, as he delivered with the big spoon, scoring three goals to lead his team Maruqui Repostería to victory over Tapicería Burgueño with a score of 4-3.

Of that trio of cucumbers that Celis, the king of spices at the Garmendía Market, wrote down, we got to see the last one and it was a high-quality definition.

In addition, the valuable victory helped the bakers of the popular Güero Aceves get into the fight for their ticket.

Congratulations my Celis for that devastating offensive performance.

REFLECTION: If something hurts you, get rid of it. It will hurt for a while, but not forever.

