He Coachella Festival 2023, an international musical event that takes place every year, is preparing to start its second weekend of celebration, which will begin on April 21 and will last until April 23. This ceremony will take place in the Colorado desert, in California (United States), and will last six days of celebration. In addition, it brings together about 125,000 people each day.

World-class artists, including BLACKPINK, Bad Bunmy, Rosalía and Blink-182, are preparing to offer their best numbers on stage. In this note, find out how to follow the incidents of the Coachella Festival 2023 FREE and ON-LINE.

How many days does Coachella 2023 last?

coachella 2023, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivallasts six days, comprising two long consecutive weekends: from April 14 to 16 and from April 21 to 23.

Fans went crazy at Coachella to see Bad Bunny playing his best songs. Photo: Composition LR/Christopher Polk/Variety/Broadcast

What artists will perform again?

The artists that lead the line-up of the Coachella 2023 line-up are Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Rosalía, Blink-182 and Björk. All of them, as well as the rest of the invited musicians, will sing again at Coachella 2023.

BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023: watch the second live broadcast from the festival online. Photo: LR/YG composition

Where to watch the Coachella Festival 2023 LIVE?

The Coachella Festival 2023 It has been broadcast through its official YouTube channel for free. From this Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, the event will continue to be covered by said platform.

Second week of Coachella: schedule per day

Programming for April 21

Coachella schedule for Friday, April 21. Photo: diffusion

Schedule for Saturday, April 22

Coachella schedule for Saturday, April 22. Photo: diffusion

Schedule for Sunday, April 23

Coachella schedule for Sunday, April 23. Photo: diffusion

ticket price

Those who would like to attend the second and final weekend of Coachella 2023 can still get their tickets at the festival website.

General admission: Its cost is US$549 and it allows entry to the parking lot at the festival during the three days of the celebration. It also offers the possibility of visiting the campsite.

Its cost is US$549 and it allows entry to the parking lot at the festival during the three days of the celebration. It also offers the possibility of visiting the campsite. General admission and transfer: Its cost is US$599 and it allows entrance and parking at the festival during the three days of the celebration. It offers the possibility of visiting the campsite and includes a shuttle service.

Its cost is US$599 and it allows entrance and parking at the festival during the three days of the celebration. It offers the possibility of visiting the campsite and includes a shuttle service. VIP entrance: Its cost is US$1,069 and it allows entrance and parking at the festival during the three days of the celebration, as well as the VIP areas of the place, among which there are bathrooms with air conditioning, shaded areas and bars to pay in cash.

