Indio, California is once again preparing to host the Coachella festival after being postponed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. With music, art and fashion, for two weekends the Coachella Festival brings together the best alternative bands at the Empire Polo Club.

This 2022, the first weekend of the Coachella Festival had great surprises such as the return of 2NE1 or the debut of Harry Styles with the participation of the legendary Shania Twain. Latinos conquered the stages with the participation of Anitta, Grupo Firme, Natanael Cano, Karol G, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso and Banda MS.

This weekend, from April 22 to April 24, the participation of Aespa has been confirmed and the return of headliners such as Arcade Fire, Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd and Billie Eilish is expected, as well as art installations by Kiki Van Eijk, Architensions, Dana Stanescu.

Where to watch live streaming

The official Coachella channel on Youtube will broadcast the festival live from April 22 at 5:00 p.m. in California, 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City, and 2:00 a.m. in Spain. There will be three channels to tune into the different stages of the festival.

On Friday, April 22, Harry Styles will perform at 11:35 p.m. at the Empire Polo Club, so it can be seen on April 23 at 1:35 a.m. from Mexico City and at 8:35 a.m. from Spain. On Saturday, Billie Eilish will sing at 11:30 p.m. and on Sunday the presentation of Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will be at 11:05 p.m. They will all appear on channel one.

On channel two you can enjoy concerts by Phoebe Bridgers, Stromae, Chicano Batman, Banda MS and Jamie XX, to name a few. The third channel will broadcast performances by The Marías, Girl in red, Hot Chip, King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard, Denzel Curry, among others.

How to get to the festival

Located at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the closest airport to the festival venue is Palm Springs. From Los Angeles the approximate journey is 2 hours, from San Diego 2 hours 45 minutes and from San Francisco 8 hours 30 minutes.

General recommendations

If you attend the festival, it is important that the application is installed Coachella Official. With it, you can customize the schedules, view offers, answer frequently asked questions (such as what to bring and what not) and receive notifications with the details of the event. The application is essential to register the bracelet, which is mandatory to enter the festival. When registering the bracelet, it must be done with a unique email address and, do so with an official first and last name.

