In a “historic ruling”, the provincial court sentenced a physical education teacher to 50 years in prison for abuse 15 minors in the city of San José del Rincón, located 14 kilometers northeast of the capital of Argentina. In addition, three women, including the wife of the main defendant, received sentences of between 14 and 32 years in prison.

Those convicted are Walter Sales Rubio, triathlon coach and municipal employee of Rincón; his partner Sheila Arteriza; his sister-in-law, Solange Arteriza, and his mother-in-law, Alicia Reina.

Walter Sales Rubio (45) was sentenced to 50 years in prison, the sisters Sheila (32) and Solange (29) Arteriza to 32 and 16 years respectively and their mother, Alicia Reina (66) to 14 years. “Recognizing the value of the victims to go through the entire process” prosecutor Del Rio Ayala pic.twitter.com/nk3FCAKn3N — Veronica Ensinas (@Veroensinas) June 27, 2024

According to the sentence read at the hearing this Thursday in the Courts of Santa Fe, Sales Rubio was sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse repeated over yearsreported by 15 victims, and for the crime of promoting the corruption of minors.

Sheila Arteriza was sentenced to 32 years in prison for his participation in the events. Solange Arteriza, Sheila’s sister, was sentenced to 16 years in prison effective execution, although she will remain free until the sentence is final. Alicia Reina, mother of the Arterizas, was sentenced to 14 years in prison of effective execution.

According to the file, the abuses occurred in the defendants’ home, used as a training place, and in other places near the coast of the Colastiné River, where they practiced swimming, as well as in places where they stopped during triathlon competitions.

According to the reports accessed by LA NACION, the investigation began from the complaint of a 22-year-old woman who reported that Sales Rubio and his partner had abused her when she was between 11 and 15 years old and attended the training that they provided under the auspices of the Municipality of Rincón. “They were both equally guilty; she handed us over to him on a platter”the complainant said at the time.

She explained that she had never been able to talk about her suffering until she told her boyfriend last year and, after her decision to report, “a lot more cases came to light.”

In her account and that of the other victims, it was stressed that it was difficult to speak out or report Sales Rubio because “he was a public figure in Rincón due to his activities as a coach, with frequent appearances in the media, and his work as a municipal inspector.”

Historical failure. Walter Sales Rubio, a Physical Education teacher from Santa Fe, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing 15 minors.

He raped teenagers. His wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law were also sentenced to harsh sentences. La Nación pic.twitter.com/xABM3aAL48 — Julioac13 (New Account) (@Julioac13) June 28, 2024

According to the victims’ accounts, the events occurred over a period of ten years and the victims of aggravated sexual abuse were triathlon students between the ages of 11 and 16.

In the public light, the reports collected by LA NACION indicate that the first cases were known in July 2021, when a total of two acts of simple sexual abuse and three with carnal access were reported.

The first case was that of a 13-year-old teenager, who stayed overnight because the next day they had to travel early to a competition in Entre Ríos. It was the first time she had to endure sexual abuse.

Among the criminal qualifications were sexual abuse with seriously outrageous carnal access and simple sexual abuse.

Most of the cases were considered aggravated because they were committed by those responsible for the victims’ education, because two people were involved and because they involved minors. In addition, The four people were co-authors of the crime of promoting the corruption of minors, aggravated by having been in charge of the education of the victims.

“We all knew there was something strange, but it was like naturalized and, besides, We were young enough to know that what that older person in charge was doing was wrong.“, added one of the victims during the last hearing before the verdict was announced.

“The damage caused to so many children and young people will never be repaired. I understand that this response from Justice is a kind of cure or may be an incentive to the children,” said Juan José Patiño, plaintiff lawyer.

