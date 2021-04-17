W.As Hansi Flick had to say right after the end of the game, it should be short and sweet. The willingness to justify his departure from FC Bayern Munich with the help of many words and arguments was kept within narrow limits. “I told the team today that I wanted to get out of my contract at the end of the season. It wasn’t an easy decision for me, ”said the head coach who won six titles with Bayern in one year and made a big step to the seventh on Saturday. The head coach about whom there had been so much discussion in the past few days and weeks. Flick looked relieved afterwards. He blocked further inquiries.

Flick no longer wants to work for the club that has the best chance of becoming German champions again at the end of this season. The jubilation over a 3-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg and the prospect of the ninth championship in a row within a few minutes had become completely unimportant. Because Flick started with his explanation in his own cause to a big boom. His resignation was expected. But as? In Wolfsburg? Live on TV?

After the game, Flick had to take the usual course along the microphones, which are held ready with the help of long poles. What is otherwise annoying because it delays the journey home from an away game, was deliberately used as a stage this time. Four days after Bayern’s failure in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, this pressure and constant inquiries about his future should come to an end. Flick waited gallantly until his players had won the important game in Wolfsburg.

“An Emotional Story”

Then he launched what the Munich club management should have been informed about in advance. “Compliments and thanks to the club that I was able to train such a team,” said the 56-year-old trainer. His contract actually runs until 2023 and is now to be terminated. Bayern, on the other hand, have to look for a new coach as quickly as possible. There have been much less eventful days in the Bundesliga than this one.

The scenery that accompanied Flick’s “bye bye, Bayern” remained strange. Behind him, hard-working helpers were busy with the help of Harken to restore the grass in the Wolfsburg stadium. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had shouldered his small rucksack as usual, but did not rush to the team bus, but had a cell phone call, which was certainly not just about sporting on the banks of the Mittelland Canal.

“It has been an emotional story for all of us. We have to process that first, “said Neuer in an interview with the TV broadcaster Sky, about the departure of the trainer. What the radio in Munich had already indicated several times after the many arguments between Flick and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, is now certain. It raises more questions than answers. Thomas Müller, rarely at a loss for a clever answer, also didn’t really know what to say. “He didn’t give a precise explanation,” said Müller about Flick’s parting words. “He doesn’t have to explain that to us either.”