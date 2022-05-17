It’s a bit like being the national team coach: all of Italy must have their say. Simone Vagnozzi, the new coach of Jannik Sinner, who chose him after 7 years with Riccardo Piatti, must hear all sorts of things. “Sinner has regressed”, “Sinner should bet on his shots”, “Sinner is not going anywhere”. In short, alongside the privilege of taking care of the most promising talent in Italian tennis, there is certainly the burden of having all eyes on him.