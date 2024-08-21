He Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson He left a heartbreaking farewell message, after doctors diagnosed him last January with terminal cancer and they will explain to him that he only has one year to live.

TO Erikssonthe remembered coach of Mexico, Portugal and England, was assured by doctors that “in the best case scenario,” he had one year left to live eight months ago. This Wednesday, he appeared again and said goodbye after feeling that he is on his last legs following the advanced stage of pancreatic cancer that he has in terminal phase.

Sven-Goran Eriksson (center). Photo:AFP Share

Eriksson’s moving message

“So far I am a healthy and sick man. To say that I am not afraid of dying, I suppose, is a lie. Sometimes it crosses my mind, but I try not to think about it,” began the 76-year-old strategist who is filming a documentary for Amazon Prime Video.

His message was clear, and in some ways heartbreaking knowing there is no turning back, Eriksson ‘looks death in the eye’, with his head held high. “Life is also about death, you have to learn to accept it. Hopefully, in the end people will say, ‘Yes, he was a good man,’ but not everyone will say that. I had a good life.”

He left an encouraging message to young people to make the most of their lives and not waste them on unnecessary things. “Don’t regret it. Smile.”. Thank you for everything, coaches, players and fans. It has been fantastic. Take care of yourselves and your lives. And live it! Goodbye.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson He took advantage of the last years of his life by recording a documentary for Prime Videoin which he said he hopes to be remembered “as a positive person who tried to do everything he could,” and hopes to rest in “calm waters” of his beloved Sweden.

Finally, the former coach of teams such as Rome, Lazio, Fiorentina, Benfica, Among other things, he said he doesn’t know for sure when the cancer will end up consuming his life, but he is strong enough to face what is “the greatest adversity.”

“Doctors don’t know how long I’ve been like this. It could be a month or a year. Now you can trick your brain. See the positive side of things and not get carried away by adversity, because this is, of course, the biggest adversity I’ve ever faced. But I can do something good with it,” he concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

