“We are sorry because we were very close to qualifying, which would have been historic, incredible.” The Italian coach Marco Rossi, Hungary coach, does not hide the bitterness for the near feat but says he is proud of what his team did, tonight in the 2-2 in Munich against Germany. “But even in the greatest fairy tales there can be unlucky endings. I know – adds Rossi – that technically we are not one of the best teams in the world, but tactically and in the fight I am very proud of my team, very proud to be the manager of this team. “.