IPL team-Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has said that his team has not played their best cricket yet in the league’s 13th season. The team, however, is in first place with six wins from eight matches and is close to qualifying for the playoffs. Delhi said this before the match played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.He said, ‘Things have been good so far this season. But I am not the person who tries to look far because I know how quickly IPL can change. We have seen earlier that the team won all six matches in its opening but still could not make it to the playoffs. He said, ‘So we will keep an eye on things. I think we may have won six of the eight matches but we have not played our best cricket yet.

Ponting has said that he is asking his players to focus on playing their best cricket in the second half. The former Australian captain said, “One thing I’ve been saying since the beginning of the tournament is that I want our players to play their best cricket in the second half, even if they don’t play in the first half.”

He said, ‘We will continue to work on this side, but the team has a very good atmosphere at the moment and when it happens in your teams, the team wins more matches. Therefore, we will continue to pay attention to this and ensure that our planning and preparation are good and results come in our favor.

Regarding the challenges facing Chennai, Ponting said, “We have played matches against every team and have played two matches with Rajasthan. We will also play the second match with Chennai. You cannot take anyone lightly in this tournament. He has proved what a fantastic team he is, perhaps the best team in the IPL, from day one. When you have Shane Watson, Dhoni, Jadeja and Faf du Plessis in the team, you cannot take that team lightly.