Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/29/2023 – 12:48 Share

At the press conference after the defeat to France by 2 to 1, this Saturday (29), in Brisbane, the coach of the Brazilian women’s soccer team, Pia Sundhage, said that the posture of the opponents in occupying the opponent’s field and making it difficult for the ball to leave took her by surprise. However, the big problem in the Brazilian presentation was the lack of a football more characteristic of the country, she explained.

“We couldn’t keep our beautiful and fun style of playing. We saw that at the start of the second half, but we also need it when the game is different. We need to be able to make tactical changes, surprise opponents. Keep possession of the ball. We need to have a plan B”, opined the coach.

Markup error

Related news:

A much-hit key during the interview was the mistake in marking Renard in the move that defined Saturday’s defeat. Pia, however, did not want to point to individual failures as justification for the setback.

“We always study the opponents, we watch their videos, but sometimes we are surprised, yes, as happened today. I don’t believe in individual mistakes, in defense or in midfield. It is always a collective issue. It’s teamwork,” he said.

Chances

However, the coach of the Brazilian national team did not deny that the result may have been enshrined in the details.

“In tournaments like this, it’s important to be good in defense and create chances. Football is a game of details and precision, especially in a major championship like the World Cup”, concluded Pia. Now, Brazil plays Jamaica on the 2nd of August.