From: Karolin Schaefer

In Italy, a coach is involved in a serious accident. Not all passengers survive. Photos give an idea of ​​the extent of the accident.

Arezzo – On a motorway in Italy – not far from the city of Arezzo in Tuscany – there was a serious bus accident on Sunday (4 August). To be more precise, it was a coach with 45 holidaymakers on board. One person was killed in the accident.

Serious bus accident in Italy – one dead and 25 injured

As the Italian news agency Ansa reported that the bus hit a guardrail at the beginning of the motorway towards Florence. How this happened is still unclear. Pictures from the fire department show how the bus was literally impaled on the guardrail. The fire department had to free the injured from the vehicle. Rescue helicopters were also deployed.

Fatal tragedy in Tuscany – coach pierced by guardrail

A total of 45 holidaymakers were on the coach, informed the President of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, at FacebookThe tourists are believed to be from China. 25 people were injured in the accident, two of them seriously. As the newspaper The Tyrrhenian Sea reported that children were among the injured. They were transported to nearby hospitals.

Although the emergency services had problems getting some passengers out of the bus that was wedged against the guardrail, in the end everyone was freed. One person did not survive the bus accident in Tuscany, however. They died at the scene of the accident. The identity of the dead person is still unclear.

The motorway was completely closed at times. A traffic jam several kilometers long formed. Shortly afterwards, at least one lane was reopened. As the fire department announced on Sunday evening, the operation has now been completed and the motorway is open again. The investigation is ongoing.

Just recently, an accident occurred on an important Italian route. A coach caught fire in a tunnel. (kas/dpa)