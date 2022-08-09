“coach or me”



NBA star Durant issues ultimatum



Kevin Durant (left) wants to leave the Brooklyn Nets.

Photo: AP/John Minchillo





Dusseldorf Kevin Durant is dissatisfied with the direction of the Brookyln Nets in the NBA and wants to switch to another team if the current sporting leadership around coach Steve Nash remains in office. There are already interested parties.







Basketball star Kevin Durant has given the Brooklyn Nets owner an ultimatum. In an interview with Joe Tsai, the 33-year-old made his displeasure with the sporting leadership clear and, according to the sports portal The Athletic, is said to have demanded that coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks be fired. Otherwise he wants to switch to another team. He had already expressed his desire for a trade at the end of June.

Durant is unhappy with the franchise’s sporting focus. The Nets had already failed in round one at the Boston Celtics in the past playoffs. During the season, superstar James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, a sporting blow to the neck.

Durant came to New York in 2019. In June 2021, he had committed himself to the Nets for another four years. The signing should net the two-time NBA champion (with the Golden State Warriors) $198 million. Several clubs have already expressed interest in Durant, including Boston, the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors.

(stja/SID)