dAyro Moreno is about to make history in Colombian football. He is two goals away from surpassing Sergio Galván Rey as the top scorer in the Colombian League.

With 223 goals in a 20-year career, Dayro wants to move on and go in search of another mark: that of Víctor Aristizábal, the top Colombian striker in history (348 goals).

However, That search for the brand made his coach at Once Caldas, Hernán Darío Herrera, scold him for thinking about the individual brand and not the collective moment of the team.

El Once was in a difficult position in the table and with two consecutive victories, both as visitors (0-2 against Millonarios and 0-1 against Cali), it is now among the top eight in the championship.

This was Hernán Darío Herrera's scolding of Dayro Moreno

“I threatened him for coexistence. We met him in a room: 'If you continue playing for yourself, I'll take you out and you won't be a scorer again.' I also want to go down in history with Dayro. I know that he wants the record,” Herrera said in Primer Toque, from Win Sports.

“For the game with Millonarios he was angry the entire trip, he didn't talk to us,” added the coach. That day, Dayro was the figure of the match: he scored one goal, from a penalty, and scored the other for Billy Arce for the 0-2 victory in El Campín.

Dayro could reach Galván's mark this Sunday, when Once Caldas is home against Envigado at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales.

Last March 3 marked the 20th anniversary of Dayro's first goal in the A: he scored it against Unión Magdalena, also in Manizales.

