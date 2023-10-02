Once Caldas They could not beat a Medellín with ten men (the last half hour), even though they had the advantage twice in the match on date 15 of the BetPlay II League and they ended up drawing 2-2 at the Palogrande.

Dayro Moreno He was the protagonist of the game by scoring the first goal for the Manizales team. This is his 215th goal in Colombian soccer.

However, not everything was calm for the attacker, who was very vehement with several of his teammates during the match, which caused the annoyance of coach Pedro Sarmiento.

In the post-match press conference, Sarmiento spoke frankly about the attacker’s attitude.

“Dayro is not in charge here, I understand his position, “I know that people love him and respect him, but we have to put pressure on him because Dayro is not just Once Caldas, we are in an institution and one day we will leave,” Peter said.

Then, the coach added: “Yes, we have to talk to him, this is not him alone; I love him, everyone values ​​him, but he can’t go over anyone, he is impulsive but he has to have the height to behave like a good buddy”.

🗣️ "I love Dayro, but he can't get over anyone" 😠 Pedro Sarmiento, upset with his forward's attitude after the game against Medellín

close draw

At minute 59, Jonathan Marulanda was sent off for a double warning, thanks to the VAR review carried out by referee Carlos Betancur.

In addition, there was a penalty and Dayro Moreno (61′) took the opportunity to continue scoring historic goals and make it 1-0 in Manizales.

However, Eleven’s advantage lasted only four minutes, as Luis Manuel Orejuela got in from the right, did not let the ball go out and on the last line sent a low cross, for Daniel Torres (65′) to make it 1-1 for the mighty DIM.

Eleven did not give up, as they were forced to win at home and with a numerical advantage on the field. Thus, in the 74th minute Luis Pérez enabled Juan David Cuesta, who beat José Luis Chunga’s goal to make it 2-1 for white-white.

However, once again the advantage was ‘bitten’ by Eleven and in the 78th minute, Andrés Ricaurte sent a shot aimed at Anderson Plata, who entered the area, feinted and then finished with power to score the final 2-2 in the Palogrande.

