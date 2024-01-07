Coach Matti Haavisto about Krista Pärmäkoski's special closing speeches: “I don't know either”

Krista Pärmäkoski skied the last Tour de Ski of her career.

Krista Pärmäkoski mysteriously announced on Sunday after the end of the Tour de Ski that he has now skied the last ascent of Alpe Cermis of his career.

Pärmäkoski did not elaborate on what he said. He did not take a position on whether the statement meant that Pärmäkoski's career would end this spring.

“I don't know what I'll do in the spring,” he answered the question about his post-career plans.

Pärmäkoski, 33, long-time coach Matti Haavisto had time to chat with Pärmäkoski for a while after the competition. He confirmed that Pärmäkoski will hardly be seen at the Tour, even if his career continues.

“At least he was of the opinion that he probably won't ski the Tour anymore.”

Even Haavistoka could not say whether Pärmäkoski's career will continue next season.

“Krista probably doesn't know, and neither do I. In the spring, we will think again if there is still training motivation. You understand that when you have a long career already behind you and since you were a young girl she has been going around the games, that at some point in life there has to be something else,” Haavisto said.

Pärmäkoski's career was at stake already after last spring.

“That's why I wasn't surprised by Krista's comments today. We're already in overtime here. When Krista still had training after last season, we decided to move forward one year at a time. We haven't made any plans beyond that,” Haavisto said.

Pärmäkoski finished seventh overall in the Tour de Ski. Kerttu Niskanen was third.