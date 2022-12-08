DOHA (Reuters) – Spain coach Luis Enrique has stepped down following the country’s last-16 elimination at the World Cup, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter on Thursday.

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance of the game into a victory.

The 52-year-old coach said after the match that he was to blame for the defeat.

Luis Enrique, who was first appointed as Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson)