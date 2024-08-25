Coach Janne Ukonmaanaho worked like a hare in Tampere – one thing was terrible

Topi Raitanen praised his coach, who started the 3000-meter steeplechase race as the pace-setter.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Coach Janne Ukonmaanaho was the hare in the 3000 meter steeplechase in Tampere. Ukonmaanaho did a test run and agreed to the role of the hare. The races of Helander and Raitanen, who are being coached, did not go well. The race was won by Sweden’s Vidar Johansson

Janne Ukonmaanaho acted as a pacer in the 3000 meter steeplechase in the athletics GP series in Tampere. It was a real surprise bet, because the 40-year-old Ukonmaanaho is by Eemil Helander and Raitanen’s top coach.

After the race, Ukonmaanaho succinctly summed up how it felt to return to the racetrack after a long time.

“It feels bad. Acidified just enough. It’s starting to be more that you can’t get acids properly anymore”, Ukonmaanaho said after the race that took place in the rain.

Special the solution came about when none of the others planned for the role of the hare could attend or refused. Ukonmaanaho said that he finally called the former endurance runner A trick for Syrjälä.

“I asked if he is still in the shape of the 1990s. I said we need a hare and he’s at the Veterans World Championships. Teppo said at that point to run yourself.”

After that, Ukonmaanaho did a test run, which went better than he himself expected, and he agreed to the role of the hare.

Helander’s and according to Raitanen’s coach, his condition has remained good after his active career largely because he tries to do something every day.

“It is already important in terms of well-being. Something should be done. Sometimes it’s things to do with the kids, from hockey to skiing, or jogging with your spouse. When the boys run easy runs, I can participate in them. I do hard training on a bike.”

Ukonmaanaho last crossed the hurdles eight years ago. According to him, it was the most exciting part of the evening’s performance, even though the technical issues were still memorized.

“That was the most terrifying: Not so much the crossing technique, but the descent. It’s a pretty tough place for the tendon. I’ve suffered my share of tendon injuries.”

Tampere had a watery weather.

Vibes after the race was not the best possible, because the races of Helander and Raitanen, who are being coached, did not go well. Raitanen was second in the 3000 meter hurdles with a modest time of 8:42.89.

The Swede won the race Vidar Johansson at 8:35,50.

“When I was running myself, I focused on how far it makes sense to pull and when to jump off, so that the pace does not drop too much. After that I focused on the boys running. It was a bit low from both of them today. It’s not a very happy feeling,” Ukonmaanaho said.

Raitanen, on the other hand, praised his coach after the race that he went into the race as a hare.

“He has done unsolicited work for us for years. He has always thought of our best. When no other hares were found, it was great that Janne dared to try. We didn’t know how long he could run, but it went very well,” commented Raitanen.

“At one of the water obstacles, I had to poke him a bit when Janne Perkule jumped in front. It’s that kind of little competition.”