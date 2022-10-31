Joe Kennedy praying in the field. | Photo: Playback / Facebook

Eight years after losing his job for praying on the football field, coach Joe Kennedy is rehired by the Bremerton School District in Washington, USA. He won the religious liberty case before the Supreme Court in June after a lengthy court battle. In 2015, he lost his contract with the school after refusing to stop praying at the 50-yard line after games.

“Kennedy must be reinstated to his previous role as assistant coach for the Bremerton High School football team by March 15, 2023,” the agreement states. The Bremerton School District said in a statement that it had agreed to return the job and that “Kennedy will be able to pray.”

In June, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for the Court’s 6-3 majority, holding that both the First Amendment’s free speech and free speech provisions protect Kennedy’s right to pray in the field.

“I’ve always wanted to go back to games with my boys,” Kennedy said after the Supreme Court ruling. Jeremy Dys, a lawyer for the First Liberty Institute, a national legal organization that protects religious freedom and represents the coach, noted that “it was inevitable that he back to the field.”

Kennedy sued after school officials amended school district policies to enact a new ban on “demonstrative religious activity, readily observable by students and the public in attendance.” As a “compensation,” Kennedy was told he could pray after the games in a “private location within the school building, sports facility, or press room.”

The coach, however, continued his prayer on the field after the games and the district placed him on administrative leave. After the 2015 season ended, district officials issued a poor performance review that advised against his rehiring.