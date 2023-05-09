On the Italian Amalfi Coast, a coach left the road and fell several meters. The driver was killed and there were no passengers on board.

Munich/Ravello – It’s a terrible sight that Italian rescue workers faced on Monday (May 8). In the middle of the actually so beautiful Amalfi region, a coach went off the road and fell more than 20 meters deep into an unoccupied house. As the responsible fire brigade in Italy announced, the driver died.

The first pictures show the scene of the accident near a curve. The bus landed totally destroyed on a house wall, the media reports. It’s pouring rain in Italy right now. The floods have serious consequences. A major road bridge in Calabria collapsed.

Italy: Coach crashes on the Amalfi Coast and crashes into the house – the driver dies

The accident site is between the towns of Ravello and Castiglione. This is near Amalfi, in the tourist-popular stretch of coast near the town of Salerno in Campania. The road had actually just been repaved.

Next Thursday (May 11) a stage of the Giro d’Italia cycling tour is to pass the crash site. Now the local authorities have to quickly restore the road and protective wall. (mke with dpa)