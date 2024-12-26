After just six weeks, Sporting Lisbon and coach Joao Pereira are going their separate ways. The traditional Portuguese football club announced the decision on the night of Boxing Day.

Sporting presented Rui Borges, 43, who comes from Vitoria Guimaraes, as their new coach on Thursday morning. Pereira only took over from Ruben Amorim, who had moved to Manchester United, in mid-November. The former Sporting professional Pereira, who had previously managed the U23 team, recorded three wins in eight competitive games as coach of the professionals, only one of them in the Portuguese league. Shortly before Christmas, Sporting lost the league lead to city rivals Benfica Lisbon, against whom the league duel takes place on Sunday evening.