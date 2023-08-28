Daniel Dubois’ coach Don Charles urged Oleksandr Usyk to be honest

Don Charles, trainer of British boxer Daniel Dubois, urged Oleksandr Usyk to be honest. This is reported boxing scene.

According to the expert, the rival of his ward was knocked out in the fifth round. “Usyk, stop cheating and be fair. If you are a religious person, as you claim, then you will not deceive,” Charles addressed the Ukrainian.

In the fifth round, Dubois delivered a blow to Usyk in the abdomen, which the referee considered an illegal low blow. After that, Usyk could not get up from the floor and was forced to take a five-minute timeout.

On the night of August 27, Usyk defeated Dubois. In the ninth round, the Ukrainian knocked down the opponent, after which he could not get up. The referee recorded Usyk’s victory by technical knockout.