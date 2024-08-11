Home World

Seven injured after coach accident on the A72. Symbolic image © Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A coach leaves the highway and lands in the bushes. Seven people are injured. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Plauen – A coach crashed on the Autobahn 72 in the Vogtland region of Saxony. According to police, seven people were injured. The 62-year-old bus driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, the police said upon request. Several media outlets had previously reported that the bus with 40 passengers had left the road between the Treuen and Plauen-Ost junctions for reasons that are still unknown and landed in a bush. A 13-year-old girl was also among the injured.

The motorway had to be closed completely for almost two hours. At least one direction has been reopened since midday. “The direction of Hof will remain closed for several hours for the rescue work,” the police spokesman stressed. The damage is in the high five-figure range. dpa