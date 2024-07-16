Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Dozens of people were injured in a serious bus accident in Barcelona, ​​three are still in critical condition. © Firefighters Generalitat de Catalunya/X @bomberscat

A serious bus accident has occurred in the Spanish city of Barcelona. Dozens of people are said to be injured – the cause of the accident is unclear.

Barcelona – The 60 passengers had probably imagined their bus journey in the city of Barcelona differently. On the C-32 motorway between Santa Susanna and Palafolls, their vehicle crashed seriously and came to a stop vertically in front of a tunnel – many were injured.

Bus crashes in Barcelona: Dozens injured after accident

The accident occurred on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at around 9:00 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle and subsequently collided with the side wall of the tunnel. Due to the speed of the bus, it ended up in an upright position. According to authorities, dozens of people were injured in the accident. There were 60 workers from the Inditex company on board.

The rescue workers stated that 52 of the 60 passengers on board required medical attention. As the responsible authority further reported, three people are in critical condition – among them is the bus driver. The three critically injured were immediately flown to hospital by helicopter. Five other injured people were also taken to hospital but were able to be transported by ambulance. Last year, a bus crashed in Venice and three Germans were killed.

Serious bus accident in Barcelona: What is known about the cause of the accident

Some videos on social media showed the bus standing vertically in front of the tunnel. The authorities have not yet released any information about the cause of the accident. The newspaper The Vanguard reported that a tire burst during the journey. As a result, the driver lost control of the bus and began to skid. The safety barrier at the side of the road then caused the bus to be thrown into the air.

The passengers of the textile company Inditex were said to have been on their way to a factory in Tordera. The C-32 motorway is still closed after the serious bus accident (as of July 16, 4:30 p.m.). 24 firefighters and two helicopters are on duty to remove all dangerous areas from the road. Around 15 ambulances were also on site. There is no information yet on how badly the tunnel was damaged. In Germany, a serious bus accident also occurred in March 2024, in which people even died. (rd/afp)