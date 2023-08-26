Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

On Friday evening, a coach was involved in an accident on an Italian motorway. Dozens of passengers were injured in the incident, some even being trapped on the bus.

Trieste – A serious accident involving a coach occurred on a motorway in Italy on Friday evening (August 25). On the A4 between San Giorgio di Nogaro and Latisana (Udine) in the direction of Trieste, the bus full of tourists collided with a Polish refrigerated truck. The fire brigade arrived at the scene of the accident with ten vehicles and a helicopter. This was announced by the Italian fire brigade on the online platform X. Several people were seriously injured in the accident.

Four people taken to hospital by helicopter after a coach accident in Italy

“Rescue efforts are underway,” said Luca Cari, fire department spokesman, at 8:50 p.m., according to a report by the Italian newspaper repubblica.it. When the rescue workers arrived, six passengers, including a child, were said to have been trapped in the bus. “Four very seriously injured people from the bus were taken to the nearest hospitals by helicopter.” The condition of two people is critical. About a dozen other people were injured in the accident.

After the bus accident in Italy, the emergency services not only had to deal with injured passengers. There were numerous children on the bus who were in shock after the accident. Due to the high temperatures in Italy at the time of the accident, the people also had to be supplied with water. The passengers from the coach are said to have been tourists from Ukraine who are said to have been on their way back there. It is hoped that the injured will be able to continue their journey as early as Saturday morning.

Accident with a coach in Italy: “at first glance it seems to be a pile-up”

According to the report, the fire brigade and the traffic police as well as mechanical rescue vehicles were on site. There is no information yet on how the accident happened. “We don’t know anything about the dynamics of the accident yet, it seems at first glance to be a pile-up,” said Cari. At least there are no confirmed victims so far. The section of the highway was reopened to traffic on Friday night.

Although the rules for driving in Italy have been tightened massively, accidents happen regularly. Germans are also repeatedly involved in accidents, such as a Bavarian recently, whose death trip in Italy cost three lives. (kiba)