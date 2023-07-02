Coach Carter: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italy 1

Tonight, Sunday 2 July 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Coach Carter is broadcast, a 2005 film inspired by the real life of basketball coach Ken Carter, directed by Thomas Carter and starring Samuel L. Jackson. The writer of the screenplay is Mark Schwahn, later creator of the successful television series One Tree Hill. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Ken Carter is a former basketball player who runs a sporting goods store after retirement. One day, Carter accepts the offer to coach the “Oilers” of Richmond High School, the school in which he took his first steps. On his first day as a coach, Carter realizes he’s dealing with tough kids: he hands them contracts with terms to set, like having a good GPA, sitting at the front benches and showing up in a suit and tie at games. Three players, however, reject Carter’s contract and leave.

Meanwhile Damien, Carter’s son who attends the prestigious Saint Francis school, decides to move to Richmond to be able to play on his father’s team. Carter’s workouts pay off and the ” Oilers ” beat the Hercules school thanks to Damien. After the match Timo Cruz, one of the players who left the team, asks to be allowed back into the team: Carter agrees, if Timo does 2500 push-ups and 1000 suicides (an activity which consists of running continuously along the playing field, stopping to touch all lines) by Friday. Timo commits himself, but fails to achieve the pre-established objective: the companions, therefore, decide to do the remaining push-ups and suicides for him, astonishing Carter and convincing him to reinstate Timo in the team.

Coach Carter: the cast

We’ve seen the Coach Carter storyline, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Samuel L. JacksonCoach Ken Carter

Rob Brown: Kenyon Stone

Robert Richard: Damien Carter

Rick Gonzalez – Timo Cruz

Nana Gbewonyo: Junior Battle

Antwon Tanner: Worm

Channing TatumJason Lyle

Ashanti Douglas: Kyra

Texas Battle: Maddux

Denise Dowse as Principal Garrison

Debbi Morgan: Tonya

Mel Winkler as Coach White

Vincent LarescaRenny

Sidney FaisonTy Crane

Octavia SpencerMrs. Battle

Streaming and TV

Where to see Coach Carter on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 2 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.