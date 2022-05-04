IIn ecstasy, Carlo Ancelotti chose Shostakovich. The melody of “Waltz No. 2” seemed a little strange to the thousands of Real Madrid fans who gathered at the Cibeles Fountain in front of City Hall to cheer the newly won championship title. It was actually only the Italian with the microphone in his hand who hit the note, but that didn’t detract from his joy. “Lo, lo, lo, lo. . . Madrid”, the coach sang to the waltz melody and conducted the supporters. Luckily, his players had listened better to him a few hours earlier. With an unusual line-up, they defeated Espanyol Barcelona 4-0 at the Bernabéu Stadium.

At the end of his singing performance, Ancelotti called out to the fans: “We need exactly this mood on Wednesday too!” Because then Real wants to go 3: 4- make up for first-leg loss to Manchester City. But before that, the title win in the domestic league should be celebrated.

“Again again. I like being in the air!” the coach called out to his players, who threw him up on Saturday. With the Spanish title, he is the only coach to have won five European leagues, Italy, England, France, Germany and now Spain. In his first term at Real (2013 to 2015) it was “only” enough for the Champions League, but Zinédine Zidane, despite his three Champions League titles with Real Madrid, considered the Spanish championship with at least two competitors to be the much more difficult competition .

Benzema as good as ever

Jorge Valdano, a former midfielder at Real Madrid and now a commentator at Spanish pay-TV provider Movistar, judged this to be Carlo Ancelotti’s league. Half of the squad improved with him. In fact: Karim Benzema is having his best season at the age of 34. He has scored 42 goals in 42 appearances and provided 13 assists, most of them to his fellow striker Vinícius, who already had the “for sale” sign on his head and who has now scored 18 times. Even with Luka Modrić, no one asks if he gets a new contract despite his 36 years. He is the big creative post in midfield. You could actually go through every position like this.

Only with David Alaba do some wonder whether he will really become the defensive chief, as one hopes in Madrid. The disorganized appearance in the first leg against Manchester may be due to his injury. His use in the second leg on Wednesday is considered questionable.







Toni Kroos hasn’t always been happy with Ancelotti’s decisions in recent games, especially with a few substitutions. “I would have liked to have told him that if he were to coach himself, he would understand,” Ancelotti said, explaining how he tries to separate the professional from the human level. “I differentiate between the player and the human being. Just like a player can be angry with the coach” – but not with Carlo Ancelotti, that is to say.

That may be one reason for the Italian’s calmness on the pitch, reflected in the fact that his heart rate spikes to 120 before a game but drops as soon as the referee’s whistle blows. Another is probably the switch from cigarettes to chewing gum. “Quiet Leadership – how to win people and games” is the name of a book he once published. When his team lost 4-0 to FC Barcelona, ​​Ancelotti took responsibility for the loss. Using Modrić as a center forward was a mistake. But he rarely gets it wrong twice, Ancelotti said.







Even after the first-leg defeat against Manchester City, there was criticism, in particular of the team’s poor defense and the fact that three strikers had been put on the field instead of a fourth midfielder. Especially since Ancelotti himself says that the handwriting of the coach is reflected in the defensive behavior. “The defensive is organization,” he says, “the offensive, on the other hand, is creativity. You can’t train them.”

So the Madrid fans hope that Ancelotti will organize the team better in the second leg against City with the recovered Casemiro and create space for the creativity of Kroos, Modrić or Benzema. Then the “magic of the Bernabéu Stadium” conjured up by the Italian could show itself again, which initiates catching-up races, the famous “remontadas”, which have already ensured against Paris and Chelsea in the round of 16 and quarter-finals that Real Madrid is back in the semi-finals of the champions League stands. Maybe at the end of the season there will be another song performance by Ancelotti at the Cibeles fountain.