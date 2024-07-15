Home page World

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

Shocking moment in Genoa: On Monday morning (15 July) a coach burned out completely in a motorway tunnel. The passengers were lucky in their misfortune.

Genoa – Fire drama at dawn around Genoa. On Monday morning (15 July) a coach burst into flames in the Italian Monte Quezzi tunnel on the A12 motorway towards Livorno and burned out completely. The Italian fire service reported this Vigils of the Fire Just recently, a coach caught fire on the A12 towards Genoa.

Tunnel accident in Italy: serious allegations against driver

Loud GenovaToday It was received shortly before three in the morning. In addition to four fire brigade teams from Genoa, which arrived with two tankers and a security vehicle, the traffic police, the rescue service and employees of the motorway maintenance department were also involved in the operation in the morning hours.

The driver and a passenger were in the bus at the time of the fire and were able to get to safety on their own. Both were unharmed. Only the driver inhaled some smoke, as Primocanale.it Both occupants were able to leave the fire independently, as Genova24 writes. The media also reports that the driver’s alcohol test was positive. Whether and, if so, how this is causally related to the cause of the fire is still completely unclear. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Tuscany route closed: Tunnel towards Livorno remains closed after coach fire

The A12 was closed during the fire-fighting and clearing operations. Since 7 a.m., however, traffic has been moving again in both directions due to a lane change. However, only in one lane, so the route was still prone to traffic jams in the afternoon.

The coach was completely burnt out and had to be rescued from the tunnel using a crane vehicle. © Vigili del Fuoco

The tunnel, however, remains closed. It suffered “significant damage” from the fire, as Italian media unanimously report. The tunnel is currently being inspected and maintained. Work on the road surface is also pending, it is said.

Recently, a tunnel accident occurred on the Adriatic motorway, involving a burning beer truck from Germany. (pls)