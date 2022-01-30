Maxim (Ax) Shcherbakov “leaked” the fight with Maxim Novoselov. This was announced on Sunday, January 30, by the coach, world and European champion in boxing and kickboxing Svetlana Andreeva.

According to her, before the fight there were rumors that Ax was preparing to lose the fight in the second round.

“There was a rumor that he would merge this fight. I told him: “Is this really the case?” He: “No, what are you talking about, Svetlana Mikhailovna, I will go out, I will work to the last.” But I understand that he leaked this fight, he sold this fight, ”leads REN TV Andreeva’s words.

She added that the fighter made a “circus in the ring”, falling and simulating knockdowns from “light punches.” In addition, according to Andreeva, the Ax never even tried to hit the enemy’s head, but only hit the shoulders.

“When we were in the locker room, I told him: “Max, make sure that there are no such tricks that you will go out and merge the fight in the second round.” Because the conversation was for the second round. And it all happened in the second round. I myself was ready to fuck him, ”concluded Andreeva.

The incident between the boxer and the coach occurred on Friday, January 28, after Shcherbakov’s fight with Maxim Novoselov. The conflict with coach Albert Karmazyan escalated into a fight, as a result of which Ax received a concussion and a broken nose.

According to Shcherbakov, Karmazyan also stated that the boxer “leaked” the fight. However, Ax assured that he asked the referee to continue the fight.

After the fight, Ax stated that he no longer wanted to have anything to do with Karmazyan, since he attacked him in front of his wife and friends and called on karma to judge what had happened.

Karmazyan, on the contrary, considers Shcherbakov guilty of this incident.

“Maybe a person had a lot of aggression after the fight. The man behaved inadequately after the battle. I acted purely out of personal safety. This is a fighter. He is emotional after the fight. But, when it stretches, you have to somehow react, you yourself understand, ”said the coach.