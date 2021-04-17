A.The unity world seemed to end on Monday. Coach Adi Hutter’s move to Borussia Mönchengladbach had just become public, and an agreement with the outgoing sports director Fredi Bobic was still in the stars. How should it go on? On Thursday, the new spokesman for the board, Axel Hellmann, drew a clear picture of the future. The divorce agreement with Bobic on June 1st had been reached in the meantime, and so Hellmann was able to clearly outline the path to the new management staff and announce that the decision-making phase had already started.

And so the mood in the fan community on Friday has long since ceased to be so gloomy, which is reflected in the joke that was “liked” a thousand times on social media: “Bobic goes, Hütter goes: This is what you get from a job exchange as the main sponsor has … ”That tempted another joker to demand:“ Ingrid fired. ”Ingrid is the popular advertising testimonial of the Eintracht sponsor Indeed. The running gag of the various commercials is based on the similarity of the names.

The atmosphere may have relaxed a little, but the Bundesliga clash this Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) has not lost a milligram of importance. A defeat would immediately arouse fears that the change in personnel would cause unrest and that qualification for the Champions League could be gambled away. As stable as Hellmann drew the present and justified the further collaboration with Bobic and Hütter, a lost game would shake the situation up, two or three lost games would shake the structure and perhaps even bring it to a collapse.

Player does not throw anything off track

The sporting success determines the course of every Bundesliga club, but seldom has a club been in the hands of its professionals as much as Eintracht these days. A victory in Gladbach and further points wins this English week against Augsburg and Leverkusen would, on the other hand, almost guarantee a smooth change, because then the entry into the premier class would be as good as done.

The chances of success for Eintracht are very good in Gladbach. The team is still bursting with self-confidence. In the past few weeks she has seen that nothing throws her off course. Neither rumors of farewell regarding their bosses nor the injuries of Hinteregger or Younes, and certainly no backlog. Time and again, the team manages to compensate for a goal within a few minutes.

In terms of personnel, coach Hütter can draw on the full – if he were in need, he could also call the last missing central defender Hinteregger and dribble king Younes into the starting line-up. But the convincing achievements of their representatives Ilsanker and Kamada do not make it necessary to take any risk. Hütter has no reason to change the initial formation that was so convincing against Wolfsburg. At most, he could be forced to do so if Rode’s slight complaints turned out to be an obstacle to a mission in Mönchengladbach, contrary to all forecasts.

Hasebe would then be available as a representative. The eleven from the Lower Rhine, on the other hand, have to cope with the loss of important professionals. Goalkeeper Sommer is suspended after his red card, which he was shown at Hertha, midfield strategist Kramer because of the fifth yellow card. In addition, goal scorer Stindl (12 goals this season) is out due to a muscle injury that the Eintracht fans have bad memories of the first leg, in which he scored all three goals of his Borussia in a 3: 3.

For Frankfurt there is a good omen: This season, Hütter and Eintracht have already ended some black series: the decades-long weakness against Mainz 05, nine away defeats in a row in Dortmund, four home defeats in a row against Wolfsburg. The next negative run can be ended on Saturday: Borussia Mönchengladbach is the only Bundesliga team that Hütter has never won against. Including two encounters with Young Boys Bern, after seven games they have five defeats and two draws.