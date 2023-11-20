The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) is prepared to allocate up to an additional 750 million euros in the coming years for emergency accommodation on ships. COA chairman Milo Schoenmaker said on Monday against newspaper Fidelity that the organization wants to use shelter boats for “an even longer period of time”. “Ships are equipped for a longer stay and you can moor them relatively easily.”

Moreover, COA could easily get rid of the ships if fewer asylum seekers came to the Netherlands. “If at any time we can conclude that ships are no longer needed, there are clauses to waive the rental,” said Schoenmaker. “However, that is not the expectation for the time being.”

In recent years, COA has increasingly focused on emergency shelter: old buildings, gymnasiums, event halls and also ships where people can stay temporarily. Emergency locations have been added, especially since the summer of 2022, when the registration center in Ter Apel became overcrowded and people had to sleep on the ground and outside. People were also received on ships, such as on the MS Galaxy in Amsterdam and the MS Silja Europa in Velsen-Noord.

Higher budget

The number of reception locations is now at 234 – significantly more than the 67 that were still there in 2017. There are currently more than 60,000 asylum seekers and status holders in the Netherlands. Nearly 38 percent of them live in COA emergency shelters and about 10 percent are outside the supervision of the shelter organization. The rest are housed in the regular COA shelter.

With the growth in the number of emergency shelters, the COA budget also increased significantly. In 2018, the organization still had a budget of approx 600,000 eurosthis year it is more than 1.1 million euros. When asked about the increased expenditure, COA chairman Schoenmaker answers at Trouw: “We do useful work with this, because we give people who are fleeing a roof over their heads. At the same time, we know that it can be done cheaper. Emergency shelter is more expensive than investing in a location where we can stay for ten to fifteen years.”

