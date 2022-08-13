At the application center in Ter Apel, a few hundred people will have to sleep outside the next night, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) expects. “The situation is very worrying. For today, there is little prospect of transfer from Ter Apel, neither regular nor to crisis emergency relief,” said a spokesperson. Previously, people regularly slept outside on a voluntary basis, now there is really no place for them.

According to the COA, it is ‘pretty tight’, and a few hundred people will have to sleep on the lawn on Saturday if no shelter is arranged. “If you start the day with a few hundred people on a lawn and few of them can enter or go to another shelter, they will probably still be there tonight.”

It is not yet clear whether a solution will be found, the spokesperson said. "All kinds of parties are involved, such as the security regions and municipalities. We are constantly working very hard on it."

Last night forty

In the night from Friday to Saturday about forty people slept outside. But they did so of their own choosing, not because there were no places available. “Not everyone makes use of the opportunity to go to the crisis night emergency shelter or to sleep on chairs in the application center. Some people feel less bad if they sleep outside.”

The heat is ‘doable’ in the application center, says the spokesperson. Canopies have already been erected during earlier warm days in July to create extra shady spots. Extra bottles of water and ice cream will also be handed out.

Always overcrowded

The consequences of the halted throughput of asylum seekers have been most intense in the Groningen application center for months. It has been overcrowded for quite some time, so people sometimes have to sleep outside. Asylum seekers' centers no longer have a place and status holders cannot move to a home due to the overheated housing market, among other things.

The number of status holders who have moved at an accelerated pace from an asylum seekers’ center to, for example, a flexible home or a converted office building, is far behind the numbers in the agreements made by the cabinet, according to figures requested this week by the ANP from the COA. Only 52 percent of the agreed number has been achieved.