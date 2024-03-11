Almost 7.7 million euros. This paid for the reception organization COA, among other things, for the land on which it wanted to build a registration center for asylum seekers in the Noordoostpolder. Although the arrival failed a year and a half ago, COA can only now get off the ground. Recovering the millions invested will be quite a challenge, brokers and COA expect.

#COA #pays #million #euros #farm #protests #asylum #seeker #live