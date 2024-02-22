With video2,032 asylum seekers spent the night in the registration center in Ter Apel, says a spokesperson for the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA). This is more than the maximum number of 2000, which COA must now adhere to as a result of a court ruling. The announced number was valid at midnight.
