Last night, 2,032 asylum seekers stayed in the registration center in Ter Apel. The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) has stated this announced Thursday morning. The administrative body is therefore not complying with the request of the judge, who ruled last month that a maximum of 2,000 asylum seekers may stay in the center from Thursday 22 February.

Because that maximum number was exceeded at midnight, the COA is obliged to pay a penalty of 15,000 euros. The administrative body owes this amount to the municipality of Westerwolde — where Ter Apel is located — for every day that the center has more than two thousand asylum seekers. The COA was not yet available for questions on Thursday NRC.

Earlier this week, the COA indicated “with reservations” that it could grant the judge's request. In recent days, around 240 asylum seekers were transferred to a temporary shelter in Biddinghuizen in Flevoland, bringing the total number of people there to 1,280. The COA may decide on Thursday as a solution to transfer another 120 asylum seekers to Biddinghuizen, as suggested earlier this week.